THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged stakeholders, especially politicians, to abide by electoral rules and regulations to engender free, fair and credible election and for the advancement of democracy.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Enugu State, Dr Emeka Ononamadu made the call on Monday in Enug during a one-day workshop tagged “INEC Review of the 2019 General Elections in Enugu State.’’

Ononamadu said that not abiding by electoral rules had led to lack of internal democracy in political parties.

‘’The resultant effect is the current high pre-election litigation, over 800, in various courts across the country’’.

“Another fallout of this is also the high violence witness in some states, Enugu State not included, but we as the commission staff feel the impact of the violence, especially those directed to us, as INEC staff and electorate as well.’’

According to him, any person or group that endangers the lives of electorate and INEC staff, through violence, threat and intimidation should not be allowed to benefit from his or her illegality.

“If we allow this, it will endanger our democracy and the entire democratic processes and tenets; since there is an organic link between free, fair and credible election and good governance.

“As a commission, we are prepared to ensure that our staff are given the maximum protection as they carry out their election duties, henceforth.

“INEC is prepared to always give Nigerians the best election; but we want Nigerians to give the commission maximum cooperation so that collectively, we advance democracy and good governance,’’ he said.

On the workshop, Ononamadu said that the post-election review would strengthen the role of electoral officers, improve the electoral process and broaden the capacity of electoral officers to deliver on their mandates.

“The commission will soon start rewarding staff that worked effectively and efficiently, for it to achieve its election mandate; while reprimanding staff that failed the commission in the course of discharging their election duties.’’

The workshop, attended by more than 120 INEC staff and ad-hoc staff in the state, was for Collation Officers, Presiding Officers and Returning Officers during the 2019 General Elections. (NAN)

– June 10, 2019 @ 15:27 GMT |

