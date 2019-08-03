THE leadership of IPOB has condemned the killing of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu by suspected herdsmen along Ihe/Agbudu road in Awgu Local government area of Enugu State.

A statement by Emma Powerful, a spokesman for IPOB, said that his death was a direct consequence of failed leadership.

It noted that herders have reduced two successive generations of Igbo leadership, since after the civil war, to mere tools of the Fulani caliphate in their agenda of conquest and subjugation of the south.

The statement lamented that “had Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igbo governors and their cohorts supported IPOB in the formation and deployment of BSS, this senseless loss of life at the hands of marauding herdsmen from the far north would have been prevented.

“Regrettably IPOB cannot prevent every death at the hands of Fulani herdsmen because we are fighting on multiple fronts with limited resources and constant sabotage from the South East leadership.

“Notwithstanding, we have successfully stopped many large scale Fulani terror invasions and will continue to do so, but what we have not been able to do is to prevent the murder of individuals by the terror groups,” it said.

It warned that these deaths at the hands of these terror groups will continue until Igbo governors withdraw their allegiance to Fulani caliphate and stop working against IPOB.

Aug. 3, 2019

