NNAMDI Kanu, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has listed the Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa among the tribes that need to be liberated from the Fulani hegemony in Nigeria.

A statement issued by Kanu through Emma Powerful, IPOB publicity secretary, on June 3, and made available to Realnews stated that “The greatest geo-political fraud in Nigeria is the tagging of the noble Hausa race to the ravenous Fulani to create the equally lugubrious Hausa-Fulani ethnicity.”

Quoting breaking news headline “Fulani Herdsmen invade Southern Kaduna Community, Hack Women, Children To Death”, Kanu pointed out if Hausa-Fulani were the same, the former will not be inflicting such injury to the later as captured in one of their victims statement: “We were just waking up when the herdsmen came around 5am. They came with weapons and started chopping people to death.”

Kanu noted that the “Fulani has been killing Hausa and other ethnic minorities in the far north since 1804 yet they foolishly cling on to one Nigeria.

“This is Fulani Janjaweed atrocity at its inglorious best against peaceful indigenous Hausa and other ethnic groups that make up Southern Kaduna. If there is anything like Hausa-Fulani, why is it that Fulani always kill Hausa people? Why?

“This is a lesson for all those, especially Yoruba and RUGA communities in Biafra, that think Fulani will ever stop slaughtering them. The same way Hausa peasants naively welcomed their Fulani visitors who later dominated and turned them into their slaves is how it shall be in the south in the next 47 years. Fulani loves killing people and they will never ever stop. Long-suffering Hausa people is a prime example.

“The time has come to expel bloodsucking Fulani Janjaweed from our lands,” he said.

