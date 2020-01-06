BARELY 72 hours after the United States of America warned its citizen against travelling to Nigeria, members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, otherwise known as Shi’tes on Monday led a procession through Banex, Wuse Area to Burger roundabout in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja

The IMN members were protesting the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani following an airstrike by the United States of America last Friday, January 3.

The members also demanded the unconditional release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat detained by the Department of State Services, DSS, in Kaduna State.

The angry protesters marched the streets of Abuja, chanting hate songs and slogan criticising the American government.

They burnt a flag of the United States of America and carried placards, condemning the killing of the top Iranian general.

Realnews reports that following the killing of Soleimani in a drone airstrike, the United States has cautioned Americans to reconsider travelling to or across Nigeria.

The US Embassy in Nigeria, in a statement on its website, admonished American citizens to review their personal security measures, be prudent and keep a low profile.

Stating that it had no specific security threat information, the mission advised US nationals in Nigeria to stay alert in public places, including schools, hospitals, government facilities, places of worship, tourist locations, and transportation hubs.

The security advisory, which was dated January 3, also asked them to review and alter travel routes and times to reduce time and place predictability.

It read, “Due to recent world events, U.S. citizens should review their personal security measures. While we have no specific threat information, it is prudent to remind ourselves of the following personal security actions to follow on a regular basis.

“Actions to take: Be aware of your surroundings; keep a low profile; avoid crowds and demonstrations; exercise caution when walking or driving at night; carry proper identification; review your personal security plans and monitor local media for updates.” With reports from the Nation.

