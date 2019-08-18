THE Chief Whip of the Ninth Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has condemned the attack on the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweramadu in Germany by some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ekweremadu, who attended the 2nd Annual Igbo cultural festival in Nuremberg, Germany, was assaulted physically by some members of the group.

A video showing the assaulte on Ekweremadu by the group had gone viral across the various social media platforms.

Kalu, a two-time governor of Abia, in a statement issued by his Media Team on Sunday in Abuja, described the action of the group as uncivilised, unacceptable and barbaric.

He urged Igbo people to respect leaders at all levels, noting that the only way the South-East zone could be prosperous was to embrace dialogue, peace and unity.

Kalu in the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also urged the Embassy of Nigeria in Germany, the German Government and appropriate authorities to bring the perpetrators of the act to book.

“After watching a viral video of the physical attack on former Deputy President of the Senate Sen. Ike Ekweramadu, I was not only disappointed but irritated and disturbed with the action of some members of IPOB.

“The assault on the senator is a slap on Igbo leaders regardless of age, party affiliation and religion,’’ Kalu said.

According to him, the perpetrators of the uncivilised act must face the wrath of the law.

“Sen.Ekweramadu is not only one of the Igbo leaders but also a prominent Nigerian and as such should be accorded due respect by all and sundry at home and abroad.

“For the South-East to move forward, the people of the region must embrace dialogue as a way of resolving pertinent issues and eschew violence.”

Kalu, who appealed to Igbo across the globe to be law-abiding and remain good ambassadors of Nigeria, urged Igbo groups to educate their members on the consequences of social vicesNAN

– Aug. 18, 2019 @ 15:52 GMT |

