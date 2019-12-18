THE Kebbi state Government has directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as Local Government Councils in the state to accept corps members posted to them without any reservation.

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu stated this on Wednesday during the closing ceremony of Batch C Stream 11 of NYSC at the permanent orientation camp, Dakingeri.

Bagudu represented by the Head of service, Alhaji Tanko Magaji said,”all ministries, local government councils and parastatals in the state have been directed to accept corps members posted to them without any form of reservation.”

He said the state government had put in place adequate measures to ensure that corps members had a hitch-free service year in the state.

He advised corps members to accept their postings as an act of God and report to wherever they were posted to without fear.

He added that they should equip themselves with courage and determination to be part of the state’s collective drive to develop the education and other sectors in the state.

He said, “I wish to assure you that, this administration will continue to carry out its statutory functions to NYSC for the realisation of its set objectives.

The Governor congratulated all camp officials on the success of the orientation exercise, saying that their dedication to the effective mentorship and good preparation of corps members for the task before them is highly commendable.

Earlier, Mr Usman Barde, NYSC Coordinator said orientation course was smoothly conducted and the corps members aligned with the NYSC tradition of necessary training.

Barde appealed to hospitable and good people of Kebbi state to as usual, continue to support the scheme so that the corps members could give their best in the state.

He said, “To this end, I wish to seize this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to the chairman, Suru Local government council in the provision of logistics and his Royal Highness lamido Dakingari for his fatherly support in the camp’’.

The state coordinator further urged the State government to continue to support the overall welfare and Comfort of corps members in the state. (NAN)

