A Human Rights Activist, Me Mike Ebah, on Wednesday prayed a Federal High Court in Abuja to make an order disqualifying Musa Wada, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate for Kogi in the Nov.16 governorship election on alleged poor mental health records.

The prayer was contained in a suit bearing file No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1375/19 instituted by Sunday Ehimoni, a Human Rights Activist and filed by his Counsel, Mr Mike Ebah.

The plaintiff is also seeking an order of the court disqualifying Wada from the contesting the election by the virtue of Sections 182 (1) (c) and (b) of the Constitution being a person with allegedly unsound mind.

The plaintiff also prays for such further orders as the court shall deem fit to make within the contemplation of the suit.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the other defendants in the suits are the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In similar vein, the suit is seeking a declaration that the 3rd defendant is of unsound mind in view of his medical records which emanated from the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos State.

The suit is also seeking a declaration that by the virtue of Sections 182 (1) (c) and 2 (a) (b) of the Constitution, Wada been a person of alleged unsound mind is not fit to contest election to the office of Governor of Kogi state.

The plaintiff is seeking another declaration that 3rd Defendant provided false information regarding his mental health as contained in INEC Form CF001 submitted by the 1st defendant (PDP) to the 2nd defendant (INEC).

The suit therefore, prays the court to disqualify Wada following the combination of actions of the three defendant who by these acts violated Section 31(2), (5) and (6) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants’ actions were also in violation of Section 182 (1) (c) and 2(b) of the constitution (as amended).

In the circumstance, the plaintiff is asking the court to decide whether in the light of the 3rd defendant’s medical records which emanated from the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, he (Wada) ought not to be declared a person of unsound mind.

The suit is also asking the court to decide whether by the virtue of Sections 182 (1) (c) and 2 (a) (b) of the Constitution, Wada should still be allowed to contest the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi.

Similarly, the plaintiff has asked the court to decide whether having disregard to the provisions of Sections 31 (2) (5) (6) and 182 (c) of the Electoral Act and 2(b) of the Constitution vis-avis Wada’s medical records, he (Wada) has not provided false information regarding his mental health.

NAN reports that the case file has yet to be assigned to a judge by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

NAN

– November 13, 2019 @ 16:25 GMT |

