Ahmed Lawan Kuru, managing director, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria says the death of Funke Olakunrin is difficult to accept

AHMED Lawan Kuru, managing director, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, has condoled with Rueben Fasoranti, national leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-political Group, Afenifere, over the killing of his daughter, Funke Olakunrin (nee Fasoranti) by yet to be identified murderers.

The 58 years old Olakunrin who was killed on Friday at Kajola along the Sagamu – Ore road served the AMCON boss as company secretary and legal adviser when he was managing director of the erstwhile Enterprise Bank Limited. Kuru, who condemned the barbaric killing of Olakunrin in the strongest of terms, however, prayed God Almighty to give Fasoranti and the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

The AMCON managing director, who described the late Olakunrin as a thorough-bred legal professional, a disciplined and dedicated personality with enviable high pedigree, expressed deep sadness on behalf of all their former colleagues and pray that God will see the family through these trying times.

Kuru, who practically broke down when he heard the news late Friday with inundating phone calls from those who knew his work relationship with the late lawyer, said, “For some us who knew Funke closely and worked with her for many years, this news is difficult for some of us to accept. Funke was hardworking, highly dedicated, disciplined with enviable pedigree. A highly principled and loyal colleague. She was mother for all. She just spoke to me recently when she returned from her journey abroad.

“When she was working with me as company secretary and legal adviser in the bank those years, I did not know she was Chief Rueben Fasoranti’s daughter. It was much, much later that I came to terms with her background and therefore was not surprised with the enviable characteristics, respect for elders and general conduct she displayed in the working place,” the AMCON boss concluded.

– July 15, 2019 @ 19:05 GMT |

