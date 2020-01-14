ABIODUN Tobun, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Works and Infrastructure, says roads in the state would be free of potholes in the next six months.

Tobun, representing Epe I Constituency, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that the House had provided adequate funds in the 2020 budget to fix all the potholes on Lagos roads.

The lawmaker assured Lagos residents that with the level of commitment by the state government, all the roads would be motorable by July 31.

“The House recently passed the 2020 budget and adequate funds was allocated to the Lagos State Public Works Cooperation.

“It is also the desire of the state government to rehabilitate 114 roads, and we are sure that within the next six months, Lagos roads will be motorable.

“If you see the roads that have been fixed so far by the cooperation, you will attest to it that they are doing a very good job by using quality materials,’’ he said.

The committee chairman said that road construction was a continuous exercise because it was easy to demolish a house than to construct it.

Tobun said that in the advanced countries, continuous road maintenance was a strategy they adopted to make their roads motorable.

He said the state government had moved back to that policy, adding that this was why it was repairing the roads and that it would take time to cover the whole state.

Tobun said that the House had also allocated adequate funds in the 2020 budget for the completion of the ongoing construction of Agege Pen-Cinema Flyover Bridge.

“Documentations are still ongoing to get the funds released to the contractor, and I think the company has the artillery to carry out the job.

“The project will be completed in due time and the contractor would have discussed with the executive on ways to carry out the job.

“The contract was awarded to Hi-tech, which is a reputable company in the state and with the pace they are doing the job, we believe they will deliver on time,” he said.

NAN reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has assured residents of the state and motorists that the bridge would be completed and ready for use by July 2020.

The governor, who toured the project site on Jan. 3, in the company of his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, said the bridge had reached 70 per cent completion. (NAN)

– Jan. 14, 2020 @ 13:57 GMT |

