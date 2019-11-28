GOV. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has advised the members of the various Community Development Associations (CDAs) to serve as voluntary supervisors to ongoing projects across the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge on Wednesday in Ikeja during the Year 2019 Community Day Celebration organised by the State’s Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs.

He said that teamwork was important, adding that as such, all hands must be on deck to see that quality projects were delivered by contractors to the various communities.

According to him, the CDAs and the Community Develooment Councils ( CDCs) are the real engines of growth in the state, hence, they should work with the government.

”Our community development organisations: the Community Development Associations (CDAs) and the Community Development Councils (CDCs) are the real engines of growth.

“They are the owners of all our interventions in government.

”They are the ones that own every intervention. Everything we are building is for the communities, it is for the local governments.

”So, it is important that each local government takes ownership of the development initiatives in its areas.

”We need to ensure that once we have sent contractors out, you should monitor them and ensure that they do and deliver quality services,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that such monitoring would ensure that the schools, the hospitals and the roads that those contractors were building meet the standards that were required of them.

”You have to serve as monitors and ensure that the right proportion of things needed are used.

“You have the right to present your complaints to any contractor once you discover that the work is not being properly done,” he said.

NAN

