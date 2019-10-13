LASTMA gets new General Manager

GOV. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed Mr Olajide Oduyoye as the new General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The LASTMA Public Relations Officer, Mr Olumide Filade, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oduyoye replaced Mr Olawale Musa, who has since been elevated to the position of Permanent Secretary in the state’s Transportation Ministry.

Filade said that Oduyoye had assumed duty at the LASTMA Headquarters in Oshodi.

Oduyoye, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (FCILT), had his tertiary education up to masters degree level in Transportation, Airport planning Design and Management.

He started his employment career at the London Borough Hammersmith and Fulham as Traffic Engineer from 1990 to 2005 before joining the Lagos Area Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) as a World Bank technical adviser on traffic systems management in 2005.

Oduyoye rose to the position of Deputy Director, traffic management and transport safety, prior to his present appointment as the LASTMA General Manager.

The new LASTMA boss has been involved in many projects since he joined LAMATA.

Oduyoye is a technocrat with interest in sports, especially football.

