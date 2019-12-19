Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour and Employment Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu has died.

Uwajumogu (Imo North) attended plenary on Tuesday. Less than 24 hours after, he was gone.

The cause and circumstances of the death of the 51-year-old could not be confirmed last night but sources said he slumped suddenly yesterday morning in his house while having his bath. He was confirmed dead at an Apo hospital.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan expressed shock, especially when Uwajumogu “was full of life” at the chamber on Tuesday.”

Lawan, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, commiserated with the deceased’s family, Imo State and friends over the loss.

He added: “But God gives and takes in line with his supreme sovereignty, so we cannot question His will.

“Senator Uwajumogu’s sudden death is shocking and a painful loss to the ninth National Assembly where he always made robust contributions to debates and other activities of the upper legislative chamber.

“He will be greatly missed by all of us and staff of the Senate.”

The Senate President prayed that God will comfort his loved ones and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, described Uwajumogu’s death as a huge loss to Nigeria, his constituents and Imo State.

Abaribe said: “I am saddened by his death. Ben was simply a good fellow, an erudite legislator, a fine gentleman, a loving husband and father.

“He is indeed a Senator of Nigeria, very patriotic. He straddled the Senate isles beyond partisan inclinations. We shall sorely miss him.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) described the late Senator as an astute politician, social crusader and fine lawmaker whose contributions to lawmaking will be greatly missed.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, the party said Uwajumogu was known for his commitment to laws that enhance good governance.

The statement reads: “The APC has received the news of the death of Senator Uwajumogu with great shock and sadness.

“Many who crossed path with the late Senator described him as pleasant and accommodating.

“He was an astute politician, fine lawmaker, social crusader, successful businessman, humanitarian and a philanthropist.

“As former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, the late Senator Uwajumogu was known for his commitment to the promotion of legislation to enhance good governance, particularly in the areas of education, infrastructure and social amenities.

“He was one of the frontline party leaders that worked assiduously to entrench the APC in the Southeast.

“He always made himself available to serve the party whenever called upon.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, constituents, National Assembly, particularly the Senate and the government and people of Imo State.

“We pray the Almighty God grants him eternal rest and also give us all the strength to bear this painful loss.”

Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi) said Uwajumogu was someone he was looking forward to working with given his open-mindedness.

“He is quite a humble and very intelligent person; he is somebody I talked with since I came.

“It is very painful. We talk about how we could cement the country, most of things he was saying was how the unity of the country could be further strength,the oneness of Nigeria.

“There was no sign of ailment on him, he was on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday but he did not show sign of somebody who is sick.

“We did not believe it when we first heard of his death, because he was very active on Tuesday.”

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP Delta), described the death of Unwajumogu as very painful.

Senator Elisha Abbo said: “I can confirm that my colleague and brother Ben Uwajumogu has left us to be with the Lord.

“It calls for sober reflection.”

“It is a clear indication that this world is like market and when you come you will go back home.”

Uwajumogu was said to have been treated in the United Arab Emirates for protracted illness, but recently returned to Abuja after showing signs of recovery, according to Premium Times.

Born on June 30, 1968 in Umuihi Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area, the late Uwajumogu became the pioneer Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Ihitte/Uboma in 1990.

The late Uwajumogu, who was first elected a Senator in 2017, was reelected in 2019.

He was the Imo state House of Assembly Speaker between 2011 and 2015. – The Nation

– Dec. 19, 2019 @ 8:25 GMT

