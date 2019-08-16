THE leadership of the Senate, led by the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has arrived Katsina to pay Sallah homage on President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura.

In the entourage of the President of the Senate are Senate Leader Abdullahi Yahaya; the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Borrofice; the Deputy Whip Sabi Abdullahi; the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe; the Minority whip Sen. Philip Aduda; the Deputy Minority Whip, Sahabi Ya’u; and the three senators representing Katsina state, inluding Sen. Babba A Kaita, Sen. Abdullahi K Barkiya, and Sen. Bello Mandiya. – The Nation

Aug. 16, 2019

