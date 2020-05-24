SPEAKER of Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Mr Aniekan Bassey, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for signing into law Executive Order No. 10, of 2020, for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.

Bassey made the commendation on Sunday, in Uyo, while fielding questions from newsmen on the legislative autonomy.

He, however, warned his colleagues not to take the autonomy as an avenue for legislative “rascality”, but as a means of cooperation among the three arms of government.

He described granting financial autonomy to the legislative and judicial arms of government across the country, as a means of ensuring smooth conduct of government businesses within the three arms of government.

Financial autonomy granted to the two arms of government does not call for ego-tripping, nor is it for muscle flexing with the executive arm of government.

“It is meant for cooperation in smooth running of affairs among the three arms of government.

“It is also meant to reposition governance in the three arms of government, whereby, each arm works assiduously in changing the social, political and economic narratives of the people,” Bassey said.

He said that the three arms of government must, as a matter of necessity, continue to cooperate and collaborate with one another, towards effective service delivery for the overall benefit of the people.

The speaker added that there was also the urgent need for all the three arms of government to continue to synergise, in a bid to address the numerous socio-economic challenges confronting the country.

He commended Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, for efficiently carrying along other arms of government, by ensuring quick and timely releases of their budgetary allocations, even before the coming into effect of the law.

The speaker also called on all state governors to continue to see the other two arms of government as partners in progress in the task of nation-building.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Buhari had on May 22, signed into law the Executive Order giving state legislature and judiciary autonomy.

The autonomy is expected to strengthen institutions of the two arms of government at the state level, to make them more independent and accountable in line with the tenets of democracy, as enshrined by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as Amended.

NAN

May 24, 2020

