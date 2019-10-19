Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of two Special Assistants on Information Communication Technology(ICT)/ E- Governance and Youth and Sports.

A statement issued on Friday, in Ibadan, by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the Governor, Mr Moses Alao, gave the names of the appointees as Bayo Akande, SA on ICT; and Kazeem Bolarinwa, SA on Youth and Sports.

The statement indicated that the two appointments were with immediate effect, according to their letters of appointment.

”Gov Makinde charged the duo to see their appointment as a call to service and to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.

”Akande holds an M.Sc. in Business and Management from Aston University and a B.Eng. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Sheffield.

”Bolarinwa, the SA on Youth and Sports, is a First Class graduate in Business Administration and holds M.Sc in the same field.

‘He is an Ibadan-based good governance advocate and has demonstrated competence in Business Development, youth advocacy and emancipation over years,” the statement read. (NAN)

