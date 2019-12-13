Malami takes over Sowore’s case

ATTORNEY General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to forward Omoyele Sowore’s case file to his office.

Malami also directed a speedy investigation over the invasion of Federal High Court in Abuja by operatives of DSS to rearrest Sowore last week.

A statement issued on Friday morning by Malami’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Umar, Jibrilu Gwandu,said the minister was doing this “as part of deliberate efforts to probe emerging issues related to the recent imbroglio related to Omoyele Sowore’s case and for speedy dispensation of justice”. – The Nation

– Dec. 13, 2019 @ 11:35 GMT |

