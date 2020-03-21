Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, has urged the Organised Private Sector(OPS), to use the research results and prototypes of the technology and innovation expo to create wealth for the country.

Onu made the call at the closing of the week long science, technology and innovation expo on Friday in Abuja.

He emphasised the significance and importance of the expo, stressing that the prototypes showcased could be used for wealth creation, individually, collectively as well as job employment for citizens.

The minister was optimistic that the expo would continue to create limitless opportunities for all Nigerians including graduates.

He noted that some of the innovations and prototypes exhibited at the expo would be major contributors to the realisation of the country’s sustainable economic diversification.

“We are determined to continue to work hard to ensure that in the future, Nigeria becomes one of the leading economies in the world. We will not rest until this is achieved.

“There is no need for our dear country to be importing from other countries many of the things we bring from outside.

“I call on all policy makers and Nigerian investors to make time and visit the various stands in our future expos,’’ Onu said.

He gave the assurance if that happened, it would help accelerate the pace of commercialisation of results in the quest for the nation’s self reliance.

Onu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting scholarship awards up to Doctorate of Philosophy Degree level to the three best most promising young scientists in Nigeria.

NAN reports that the scholarship came through the 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award (774YONSPA), as a way of encouraging the study of science and mathematics in Nigeria.

The minister also said that the best could come from Nigerian researchers, inventors and innovators.

He added that all winners that emerged from the assessments of the inventions, innovations and research results of the expo participants would be rewarded with one million, N750,000 and N500,000 respectively. (NAN)

Mar. 21, 2020

