ALL Grassroots Alliance (AGA) National Chairman Olukayode Oshiariyo has advised ministers designate to demonstrate selfless service in the discharge of their duties.

Oshiariyo gave this advice in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Mr Kehinde Ojoawo in Abuja on Monday.

He observed that the call was necessary as the ministers designate would be inaugurated on Aug. 21by President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja.

“We must work as a team. Working as a team demands that we know what the next person is doing. You must open communication with your colleagues; lack of communication leads to lack of cooperation and sub-optimal performance,’’ he said.

Oshiariyo noted that it was important for the incoming ministers to be more concerned with the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians than with their own.

He added those cases such as corruption; nepotism and other evil act, capable of destroying the peace and unity of the country must be shunned by them.

He also called on Buhari and the National Assembly to initiate new mechanisms for assessing the performance of the ministers from time to time saying “such assessment would enhance optimum performance on their part.

“The president and his cabinet members should be diligent in generating new ideas that can move the country forward, especially in the areas of economy and national security.

“The tasks ahead of them are enormous and they must be up and doing, they cannot afford to disappoint the nation.

“The president should also be willing to accommodate fresh ideas from the ministers and his special advisers in steering the affairs of the country’’.

He urged the Federal Government to put an end to the rising cases of banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, killings and other organised crimes across the country.

The 43 ministers designate who were earlier screened and confirmed by the Senate would be inaugurated by the President Buhari on Wednesday and they are presently attending a two-day retreat.

The president, while opening the session on Wednesday, said that the country and the administration would rely on them to implement policies and programmes to lift Nigerians out of poverty. (NAN)

– Aug. 19, 2019 @ 15:39 GMT |

