Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi says more prominent Nigerians will still benefit from the Federal Government’s naming of railway stations across the country.

Amaechi, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mrs Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, said the late Alhaji Waziri Mohammed would, however, be named after a bigger railway station.

The Minister was reacting to the demand by the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR) to reverse the naming of the Apapa Railway Station in honour of the late Mohammed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister recently named the Apapa Railway Station, “Sen. Bola Tinubu Railway Station.

Amaechi said: “We are naming a bigger station after Waziri Mohammed.”

Earlier, the General Secretary of the (NUR), Mr Segun Esan, demanded the immediate reversal of the naming of the Apapa Railway Station to late Mohammed.

According to him, Mohammed, until his death was the Chairman of Nigerian Railway Board.

He said it would be proper to name the Apapa Station after Mohammed, who died while in active service, as a mark of his sterling contributions to nation building. (NAN)

