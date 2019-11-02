The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday said it had arrested 16 council chairmen in Kwara state over alleged misappropriation of N4billion loan.

Spokesman of the Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were currently being quizzed by its operatives at the Ilorin zonal office.

Uwujaren said that the local government chairmen included: Risikat Opakunle, Saidu Yaru Musa, Umar Belle, Ayeni Dallas, Fatai Adeniyi Garba, Lah Abdulmumeen, Raliat Funmi Salau, Aminat Omodara and Muyiwa Oladipo.

Others according to him include: Oladipo Omole, Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, Saka Eleyele, Lateef Gbadamosi, Oni Adebayo Joseph, Omokanye Joshua Olatunji and Jibril Salihu.

“It was gathered that the council chiefs after securing the controversial loan held a meeting and decided that one hundred million naira be shared among themselves.

“The suspects had on the February 7, 2018 wrote a N4billion loan request to the Ilorin Branch Manager of Sterling to pay the Salary Arrears of teachers.

“Teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Local Government Staff and Local Government Pensioners, ” he said

According to him, the embattled politician were also accused of diverting 10 per cent of the monthly internally generated revenue for their personal use.

He added that the money was paid directly into their personal accounts against the financial Regulations.

He stated that all the suspects had made useful statements while Investigation continues. (NAN)

– Nov. 2, 2019 @ 8:55 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)