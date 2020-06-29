THE Dutse branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Monday, expressed readiness to engage young lawyers on mentorship schemes to build their capacity.

Mr. Garba Abubakar, the new NBA Chairman, Dutse branch, made this known at the inauguration of the newly elected executive members in Dutse.

Abubakar pledged to collaborate with members in the next two years to foster unity and ensure the mentoring of young lawyers.

“We will, in particular, pay much attention to human capital development and welfare programmes, promoting all-inclusive Bar and promoting mandatory continuing legal education.

“Mentorship scheme and capacity building for young lawyers, promoting rule of law and good governance and provision for probono legal service for indigent, aged and victims of rape,” the chairman said.

He, however, said that the branch would not in any way tolerate dissension and disharmony among its members.

“In particular we will not accept any interference or meddling from any interloper into the affairs of the branch,” the chairman said.

Abubakar appealed to senior members, especially those who are no longer members of the branch, but in the habit of meddling into the branch activities, to stop.

He said Article 13 (4) of the unified Bye-Law for the branches was very clear about such interference, adding that the branch would be forced to take necessary action against anyone threatening the peaceful nature of the branch.

Earlier, the outgone chairman, Mr. Bashir Usaini, who led the branch between 2018 and 2020, said that the branch had been peaceful for the past two years until the quest for succession began in May, which was eventually resolved.

Usaini listed some of the achievements recorded during their tenure to include the provision of relief materials valued at N750,000 to flood victims in Miga council area.

He also said that they distributed palliatives to inmates and staff of Hadejia and Dutse correctional centres, to ease the hardship brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other executives of the branch are Aisha Suleiman-Jahun, Vice-Chairperson; Husaini Taura, Secretary; G.H. Umar, Welfare Secretary and Yahya Basirka, Financial Secretary. (NAN)

– Jun. 29, 2020 @ 14:45 GMT

