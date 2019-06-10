THE National Bureau of Statistics said it is collaborating with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the Department for International Development to conduct a national survey on how corruption is affecting the average Nigerian.

It said the survey which is expected to cover all the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory would also examine the quality and integrity of public services in Nigeria.

Apart from DFID and UNODC, it said the agency would partner the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, the Code of Conduct Bureau and the Nigerian Police Force to conduct the survey.

The Statistician-General for the Federation and Chief Executive, NBS, Dr Yemi Kale confirmed the development to journalists on Monday in Abuja.

He said the survey would also enable the bureau to determine the direct experiences of the people with acts of corruption.

Represented at the media briefing by the Director, Real sector and Households Statistics, Dr Isiaku Olanrewaju, he said the survey is a follow-up to the NBS corruption report published in 2017.

He said during the survey which would end by next week, the bureau would solicit information from about 33,000 households across the federation.

Kale said the main objective is to collect evidence-based data on the different forms of corruption affecting the daily life of the average Nigerian.

He said the finding of the survey would be released in September.

Kale said the exercise would also measure the direct experiences of victims with corruption. Opinions and perceptions of citizens about recent corruption trends among others. – Punch

