THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s uncompromised commitment to fight against corruption, as Nigeria celebrates its 59th Independence on Oct. 1.

Mr Azeez Adeyemi, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, gave the commendation while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abeokuta, to commemorate the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

Adeyemi explained that Buhari’s efforts at erasing corruption from the system had given the country a facelift in the eyes of developed countries around the world.

He pointed out that a country could only witness growth and development when the leaders did away with a ‘selfish interest system’, saying that people at the grassroots should also enjoy dividends of democracy.

Although the NANS spokesman applauded Buhari in his fight against insecurity so far, he, however, urged him to do more in improving the security situation of the country.

According to him, if the country is safe, more foreign investors will come to invest, thus further boosting the economy.

He appealed to the president to intensify efforts at securing the release of Leah Shuaibu and other kidnapped victims from the Boko Haram insurgents.

The PRO commended some of the state governors for their support to the Federal Government in the fight against insecurity.

“We have received reports from our comrades in many states of the federation, hence the need to give kudos to some state governors.

“In Ogun, we appreciate the giant strides of Gov. Dapo Abiodun in procuring 100 patrol vans and 200 motorcycles with a view to achieving a crime-free state under his watch.

“In the spirit of the independence celebration, NANS rejoices with the president and indeed all Nigerians. We, as well, recognise the sacrifices of our past leaders who made our independence as a reality.

“It has often been asserted by knowledgeable authorities that routine evaluations and constructive criticisms make organisations, institutions or nations better,’’ he said.

Adeyemi said it was on this premise that NANS had found it exceedingly important to make its views known on critical issues of national concern.

“As an independent nation for 59 years, more efforts and sacrifices are still required to reposition Nigeria. We must equally appreciate the efforts of our leaders in bringing Nigeria to this point,’’ he said.

Adeyemi also appreciated the harmonious working relationship between Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, saying that this had contributed immensely to the development of the country. (NAN)

