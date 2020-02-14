THE Nigerian Academy of Science has appointed Professor Ekanem Braide FAS as President-elect. Braide, who is the immediate past vice-president of the Academy, will be the first female president in 43 years of existence when she takes over the office in January 2021.

Braide, a professor of Parasitology/Epidemiology, who was appointed at the Annual General Meeting of the Academy held in Lagos, was a member of the national committee that achieved the laudable feat of guinea worm eradication in Nigeria. She has a rich professional experience as a researcher and an administrator.

She is a former Vice-Chancellor of Nassarawa State University, Lafia. She will take over from Professor Mosto Onuoha FAS (Professor of pure and applied geophysics) and will lead the Academy in achieving an improved quality of life for the Nigerian society through the promotion and application of science and technology; as well as strengthen the nation’s ability to deliver the fruits of science to society by the acquisition, growth, and dissemination of sound scientific knowledge and facilitation of its use in the solution of major national problems.

The Academy also appointed Professor Abubakar Sambo FAS (Professor of Mechanical Engineering) as its new Vice-President. He will take over from Braide. Sambo is a former Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria and is currently the chairman of the Ministerial Task Force on Power serving as an advisory team on policies and innovative technologies.

The Nigerian Academy of Science, NAS, was established in 1977. The Academy is the foremost independent scientific body in Nigeria dedicated to the development and advancement of science, technology, and innovation in Nigeria and brings scientific knowledge to positively guide policies/strategic direction of the country.

