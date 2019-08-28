THE Nigerian government has quickly reacted to additional reciprocity fees levied on visa applications from the country by the United States government which was released on Tuesday. The government through the ministry of interior has reduced the fees payable by US citizens to get Nigerian visa.

Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, made the announcement on Wednesday, August 28, in a statement issued in Abuja a day after the United States announced the reciprocity visa fees payable by Nigerians.

The United States Embassy in Nigeria explained that the took the action after their 18-month engagement with the Nigerian government failed to reduce the high cost of fees paid by US citizens for visa to enter Nigeria.

The Statement issued by Mohammed Manga, director, Press and Public Relations Ministry of Interior, on behalf of the minister said the delay in reciprocating the gesture by the United States was caused by the transition in the ministry.

“The attention of the Ministry of Interior has been drawn to the introduction of reciprocity of Visa Fees by the United States of America. The Ministry acknowledges that there were engagements with the United States Embassy on the issue and in the aftermath, a Committee was set up to conduct due diligence in line with the Ministry’s extant policy on reciprocity of Visa fees.

“The Committee had concluded its assignment and submitted a Report but the issuance of authorisation for its recommendations was delayed due to transition processes in the Ministry at the policy level.

“The Honourable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has approved the decrease of Visa charges payable by US citizens in line with reciprocity policy as recommended by the Committee.

“Accordingly, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has been directed to implement the decrease in Nigeria’s Visa charges to US Citizens with effect from Thursday, 29th August, 2019,” the statement said.

