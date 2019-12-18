THE National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has reiterated the need for stakeholders to make strategic collaboration towards accelerating the delivery of digital identity in Nigeria.

NIMC Director General, Mr Aliyu Aziz, said this at the commission’s opening of bids for submission of Expression of Interest (EOI) for provision of data and issuance of National Identification Number (NIN).

Mr Abdulhamid Umar, NIMC General Manager, Operations and Corporate Communications, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Aziz, represented by NIMC General Manager, Corporate Services, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, said 586 EOI forms submitted by local partners were opened and sorted out at the event.

Aziz said the commission was desirous of partnering with interested, competent and qualified public and private sector service providers for delivery of data capture to citizens and legal residents.

He said the commission advertised for the expression of interest last November in line with its process of implementing Digital Identity Ecosystem Project for the National Identity Management System (NIMS) in Nigeria.

“NIMC will be partnering with public and private sector service providers including federal, state and local governments as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) among others.

“We will also partner with qualified private vendors for provision of data collection services and issuance of the National Identification Number (NIN) under the National Identity Management System (NIMS) programme,” he said. (NAN)

