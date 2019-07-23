THE Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) says it will meet with Chairmen of Local Goverment Areas of Enugu State towards a hitch-free E-registration of irregular migrants in the state.

The NIS Comptroller in the state, Mr Ayodele Arogundade, disclosed this on Monday in Enugu during a courtesy visit to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He said the exercise, which would be done at both the state and local government levels, would ensure internal security of lives and property of such areas.

He appealed to the governor to facilitate a crucial meeting of all the council chairmen in the state whom he described as critical stakeholders in the project.

Arogundade said such meeting would enable the command to adequately enlighten the council chairmen and other stakeholders on the importance of the registration exercise.

“The exercise will enable officers make extensive efforts to identify and document every non-Nigerian residing in Enugu State,” he said.

He said the desire of the NIS was to strengthen the internal security of the component units of the country.

“We will continue to operate within the realms of our extant laws to check, control and monitor the presence and activities of non-Nigerians in Enugu state,” he said.

The comptroller commended the governor for his foresight and proactive measures in constituting a sectoral ad-hoc committee on security to enhance the peace and safety of lives and property of residents of the state.

Arogundade said the service was pleased with the cordial relationship between the NIS and the state government.

Responding, Ugwuanyi said his administration will continue to provide enabling environment for all agencies of government to thrive in the state.

He said the request made by the comptroller would be addressed and assured him of greater collaboration.

