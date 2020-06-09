No cold war between me and Aregbesola — Tinubu

He said that Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun, had been unswervingly and wholly committed to the progressive ideology of Tinubu’s political family.

“Today, the Governor’s Advisory Council, the highest decision-making body within the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, passed a resolution calling for the disbandment of all factional groups within the party.

“This was to promote discipline, harmony and cohesion and engender party supremacy. The APC is one united political family in Lagos. I remain Ogbeni Aregbesola’s leader,” Tinubu said.

The former governor of Lagos said: “Our political family remains strong. The GAC is a very strong body within the APC leadership structure in Lagos.

“And we are staying focused in our commitment to building and maintaining a cohesive political party. “Its resolution is not targeted at any particular individual or collection of individuals.

“The resolution was to restate the often-stated position that the only group known to us is APC and not any of the factional groups. The GAC position does not imply any division within the group.

“The resolution is well-meaning and should not be misinterpreted,” he said.

Tinubu expressed disappointment in the claims, adding that to do so impulsively as the authors of the report had done was to take the frontier of reporting away from facts to the realm of groundless speculations.

He noted that the GAC position does not imply any division within the group.

“The resolution is well-meaning and should not be misinterpreted. It was to renew the commitment to APC and its unity.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola is a strong member of the political family,” he said. – NAN

– June 9, 2020 @ 11: 19 GMT |