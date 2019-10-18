Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Friday, assured the citizens that no part of the state would be marginalised in the administration of the state’s resources.

The governor also pledged all-inclusive and participatory governance during his tenure.

He gave the assurance in Abeokuta at a town hall meeting held to take inputs from the people of Ogun Central Senatorial district, ahead of the preparation for the 2020 budget.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that similar meetings had earlier been held in Ijebu-Ode and Ilaro to seek the opinions of the people of Ogun East and Ogun West senatorial districts respectively, on the budget.

Abiodun said that his administration would be ingenious, creative and balanced in the administration of resources to achieve balanced growth and development of all parts of the state.

He described the approach adopted by his administration as “more inclusive’’.

The governor added that it was a departure from the usual past practice of gathering all the people of the state in just one senatorial district to seek their views.

Recalling the two previous town hall meetings, Abiodun said “the feedback from the people had proven to him that there was no better way of watering the seed of participatory democracy than through the civic engagement of the people”.

He also assured that his administration would not abandon any project inherited from the previous administration so far as such projects were relevant and would impact positively on the lives of the people of the state.

“We are fully committed to the ideals of the principles of democracy and good governance, through promotion of equal participation and creation of good environment to enhance the living standard of the people of Ogun,” he said.

Abiodun also gave assurance that his budget team would carefully consider the views of the people in the preparation of the budget.

He also seized the opportunity of the meeting to roll out his achievements so far in the areas of security, health, education, employment generation and housing, among others.

Representatives of the people of the district, who had earlier spoken in turn, stressed the need for improvement of road infrastructure as well as extension of dividends of democracy to their respective areas. (NAN)

– Oct 18, 2019 @ 18:42 GMT |

