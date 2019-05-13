ABDUL Ningi, the Chairman, Inauguration Committee of the Bauchi State Governor-elect, Bala Mohammed, has said nothing would stop Mohammed’s inauguration on May 29.

He, therefore, called on the people of the state to disregard insinuations that power would not be transmitted to the Peoples Democratic Party on May 29.

Ningi made the declaration while inaugurating members of the committee for the handover in Bauchi on Saturday.

He called on all citizens of the state to be confident that the change of government would come to pass without any obstacles.

He said, “I want to assure all those who are doubting that there will be no inauguration that May 29 will come and Senator Bala Mohammed and his deputy would be inaugurated.

“This is because the law is on our side, the people are on our side and above all, Allah is on our side.”

He added, “Let nothing move anybody that there will be no handover on that day, except if that day will not come. That day will come, except if rapture takes place.”

Ningi lauded what he called the commitment and resilience of the PDP members who he said ensured that the party was returned to power in the state. – Punch

