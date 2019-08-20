GOV. Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Tuesday, promised to complete the construction of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in the state by September.

Obiano gave the promise while speaking at the 2019 International Youth Day (IYD), organised by the state Ministry of Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations has set aside Aug. 12 of every year to commemorate the IYD to draw global attention to issues concerning youths, with the theme for this year as “Transforming Education”.

NAN also reports that Anambra is the only state in the South-East geopolitical zone that does not have a permanent NYSC orientation camp.

The temporary orientation camp in Umunya, owned by the Anglican Church, has become grossly inadequate, considering the number of corps members being posted to the state.

Obiano said: “I promise you that I understand the plight of our corps members and this is why the permanent site in Umuawulu/Mbaukwu in Awka North Local Government Area will be ready for use by September,” he said.

The governor also promised that his administration would continue to create an enabling environment for youths to develop themselves and contribute to the development of the state and the country.

“I recognise the potentials in our youths and that is why I have many of them in my cabinet. I involve them in policy formulation.

“We will continue to assist the youth by investing more in education as well as nurturing their potentials through our ‘Smart Jobs’ programme which will help train them to be employable anywhere in the world,” he said.

Obiano urged the youth in the state to shun all forms of vices and re-examine themselves to discover their inherent abilities that could fetch them fortunes.

In his address, Mr Afam Mbanefo, the state Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy, said that the event was to celebrate the contributions of the youth to the development of the state.

Mbanefo, who said that government had been intensifying efforts to improve education in the state, urged the youth to utilise the various opportunities which abound in the state.

NAN reports that the event featured match past by the youth from different local government areas and the launch of an online television, The Triple Eye.

Two corps members were also given cash awards by the governor for their outstanding performances during the service year. (NAN)

– Aug. 20, 2019 @ 18:35 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)