Peter Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has joined in mourning Evelyn Murray-Bruce, wife of Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, who recently succumbed to cancer.

Obi in a message to the man he addressed as “Distinguished & My Very Dear Elder Brother”, said he read of “the very sad news” of the wife’s death as he just arrived Lagos from UK via Dubai on Friday.

“On behalf of my family, I wish to most sincerely condole you & your family on the death of your dearly beloved wife.

“May God Almighty whom pleases to call her home at this time grant her eternal rest in His kingdom & grant you, & your family the fortitude to bear her very sad & irreplaceable loss,” Obi said.

He further prayed that “God Almighty who sees your goodness bless you & your family always.”

– Mar. 21, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)