AS THE world celebrates this year’s May Day, Peter Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has commended Nigerian workers for their commitment, saying that it is their labour that keeps Nigeria going.

Obi told airport correspondents on Tuesday at the Domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, that those owing workers should seek ways to clear their debts. He emphasised the need to take care of pensioners because they contributed to the growth of the wealth of the nation in their productive years and need special care at old age.

Obi, who bemoaned the state of unemployment in the country, called on government to concentrate on creating an enabling environment by offering necessary support for the growth of the private sector that will boost job-creation as, according to him, “the level of unemployment in Nigeria is unacceptable”.

The former Anambra State governor also called on government to intensify efforts on security in view of the fact that insecurity is palpable in all the parts of the country. He said that beyond the effect on Nigerians, “the incessant news of insecurity scares otherwise willing investors”.

Noting what he called the unprecedented polarisation among Nigerians, Obi said that Nigerians needed comprehensive re-assurance by those in authority to restore trust, peace and unity among Nigerians.

