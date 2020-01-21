Ochei celebrates Keyamo at 50

VICTOR Ochei, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress politician, has felicitated Festus Kemayo, SAN, minister of state, Labour and Employment, on his 50ieth birthday anniversary.

In his congratulatory letter to the Minister of state, Ochei also a former speaker of the fifth Delta state House of Assembly, stated: “I felicitate you on your attainment of the “golden age” on earth, which by all ramifications is worth celebrating, as you have continually impacted the society positively within this span”.

He further observed that the minister has contributed immensely to the welfare of humanity especially the down-trodden, through his exemplary traits of selflessness, love, patriotism, philanthropy, and forthrightness.

While wishing Keyamo a blissful golden anniversary, Ochei prayed God to avail him of robust health, wisdom, and longevity to enable him to chalk up more fruitful years to the benefit of mankind.

