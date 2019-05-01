GOV. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has expressed gratitude to Imo workers for their unflinching support for his eight years administration.

Okorocha conveyed his thanks to the workers in a statement issued in Owerri by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, on the occasion of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration on Wednesday.

The governor wished them a happy celebration and prayed for their wellbeing and success in all their endeavours.

He stated that his administration had initiated policies and programmes to make workers in the state happy, adding that he would never let them down. (NAN)

