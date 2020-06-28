Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, as he clocks 63 on June 29.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, described Nwaoboshi who chairs the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, as “a proud son of Delta and a fighter of the Anioma cause”.

He said that Nwaoboshi’s contributions to nation-building at the Red Chamber, the Niger Delta and Delta State, remained incontrovertible.

The governor noted that Nwaoboshi’s rise to fame was not surprising given his political pedigree and invaluable contributions in several capacities, which culminated in his serving as a two-time Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you my brother, the distinguished Senator (Chief) Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi, on the occasion of your 63rd birth anniversary.

“I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health and imbue you with His continued guidance, protection and enduring provision for the service of the people of Anioma nation, Delta and Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)

– Jun. 28, 2020 @ 17:19 GMT |

