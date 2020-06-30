VINCENT Ike Oligbo, chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Anambra 2021 frontline governorship aspirant, has applauded the decision of the Federal Government (FG) on the partial lifting of the ban on interstate movement and metameric reopening of schools.

In a telephone chat with his media team, Oligbo said that the measure becomes necessary considering the rise in prices of goods due to the ban on interstate movement. In his words, Oligbo said that ” though the ban on interstate movement wasn’t punitive if it extends beyond its necessary time, it becomes counterproductive. The lifting of the ban is therefore very timely as it will checkmate immediately the negative impacts it’s already impacted on the lives of Nigerians”.

Furthermore, he salutes the perseverance and endurance spirits of Nigerians that make them easily adaptable to hard situations. These two virtues of Nigerians he said made the negative impact of the ban on interstate movement less volatile and visible in the country.

On education, the Anambra 2021 governorship hopeful said that he had earlier advocated for metameric reopening of schools to allow graduating students back to classes in anticipation of their graduation. He advised other students not affected in this metameric reopening of schools to make use of the various available e – schools to keep their education alive.

It will be recalled that Oligbo sponsored free registration of students from JSS1 – SS3 into e – a school so as to protect the children’s education from unexpected or abrupt termination. Education, he said, “nurtures and prepares an individual for unlimited exploits.”

