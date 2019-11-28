IKE Oligbo, lawyer and business man, is to contest for 2021 governorship election in Anambra State on the platform of People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Declaring his interest in the race to occupy the seat of government in Anambra at a press briefing in a Awka, Oligbo said he would return the state to its rightful position if he emerged the candidate of the party and won the election.

In a speech entitled “My Contract with Ndi Anambra”, he listed his 9-point agenda, saying: “I feel highly privileged and elated to stand before you all today to publicly declare my sincere intention to serve you as chief steward of Anambra state in 2021, God keeping us alive.

“Let me add with all sense of responsibility and modesty that I am very much aware of the enormity of work to be done in order to place our dear state which has produced so many first and bright minds in the spheres of education, civil service, military, literature, health, politics, entrepreneurship, sports, administration among others.

“Yes, while some of the administrations had performed poorly, some others recorded average performance, while the immediate past administration of Mr. Peter Obi made the most appreciable impact in building the state through his integrated approach to governance, predicated on the highest degree of probity and accountability – the most vital ingredients germane to pulling Anambra from the wood. it is my bid to reinvent that administration and improve on the standard already set by Obi,” Oligbo said.

According to him, “My administration will make quality education a property as designated as the fourth goal of SDG; we will make sure that there are adequate facilities and enabling environment to assist pupils and students in their studies, school rehabilitation, recruitment of qualified teachers will be one of our core Pringles of good governance.”

He promised to build good roads, one of the basic infrastructures that is lacking in Anambra state today, adding that road repairs will be one of priorities as a cornerstone of his administration.

He promised to pay more attention on electricity which he said demoralise businesses in the state, adding that he would provide hospitals and clinics in every community in the state and procure state-of-art medical equipment in every hospital in the state.

Promising to implement full minimum wage and pay salaries as at when due, he said he would provide fire-fighting trucks and adequate funding and training for fire officials in the state.

Oligbo also said: ”I will ensure that I will use my international, experience and contacts to attract investors into the state to create jobs in key sectors of the state economy and industry as well as provide vocational colleges to train youths and students who could not complete formal education.

“We will support and empower the police and special state vigilantes to ensure that law and order is maintained in the state at all times. Major towns and cities in the state would be patrolled by law-enforcement agents round the clock to root out dangerous criminals.”

– Nov. 28, 2019 @ 18:19 GMT |

