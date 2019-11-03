THE Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has commended the contributions of the Public Complaints Commission to the fight against corruption.

Magu made the commendation in a goodwill message to the 2019 International Ombud Expo, on Wednesday October 30, 2019, in Abuja.

He stated that the organization has restored the hope of Nigerians by contributing immensely in the fight against corruption.

“I want to congratulate the chairman of the Public Complaints Commission and I believe this is one of the biggest ombudsmen gathering in the world, the biggest anti-corruption gathering.

“Ombudsman was already on ground before they created EFCC; I think it has gone back to 1870. So it is as old as the police. So, if there is anybody to fight corruption, it must be the gathering of ombudsman,” he stated.

Speaking further, the EFCC boss described corruption as the greatest problem of Nigeria and bemoaned its impact on the nation’s image in the comity of nations.

“Corruption and other related crimes perpetrated on a mind-boggling scale had ensured a bad image for Nigeria before the international community, but I tell you today with all authority, that this narrative is changing for the better,” he said.

Magu appealed to the international community to effectively collaborate with the Commission in the fight against corruption.

“And I believe that the fight requires a multi-stakeholders approach. The private and public sector are critical players in this regard and I am glad that the government is also taking steps to make the institutional frame work to fight the scourge more resilient,” he said.

The Chief host of the event, Chief Public Complaints Commissioner and Ombudsman of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, PCC, Hon. Chille Igbawua, thanked the EFCC for its support towards the success of the event.

He called on Nigerians from all walks of life to support the Anti-graft agency saying ‘‘the fight will be all encompassing if we all play a role’’.

– Nov. 3, 2019 @ 15:45 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)