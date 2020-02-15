Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, representing Ondo North Senatorial District, says the Unity Group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State will present a consensus governorship aspirant for the party’s primaries.

Boroffice, a staunch member of the group, gave the assurance during an empowerment programme for women in Ondo Central and South Senatorial Districts on Saturday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed Sept. 19 and Oct.10 for the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, respectively.

The Unity Group of APC is a forum which emanated as a fallout of the last governorship primary that produced Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the party’s flag-bearer in 2017.

“We in Unity Group of APC in Ondo State will have one person to vie for the primaries.

“It may be Chief Olusola Oke, Jimi Odimayo, Ife Oyedele, Olusegun Abraham, Bukola Adetula or anybody in the group since we have a common goal of presenting a credible candidate for the party in the coming election,’’ Boroffice said.

He, therefore, urged the women to remain resolute and support the party, saying that better days would soon come.

“Since past elections, women have been marginalised and denied the dividend of democracy.

“We have decided to empower them, though they are not from my senatorial district.

“If others do not remember you for your efforts in the party, I do remember your support,” Boroffice said.

NAN reports that four women from each local government area of Ondo Central and South Senatorial Districts received empowerment of N50,000 each.

Two women from each local government area of the districts were also given grinding machine each to boost their livelihoods.

Boroffice advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the cash and tools given to them.

“Please, do not sell these machines but make good use of them to better your lives and those who received cash should inject the money into their businesses,’’ he said.

He promised to monitor the beneficiaries in order to ensure the optimal use of the empowerment.

Also speaking, Chief Alli Olanusi, a former deputy governor in the state, asked the party supporters to remain hopeful, saying “all will soon laugh’’.

Appreciating the gesture on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mrs Faith Olugbenga, commended Boroffice for the empowerment. (NAN)

– Feb. 15, 2020 @ 17:59 GMT |

