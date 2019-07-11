THE Federal Government has cancelled the printing of e-passports by companies other than the Nigerian Printing and Minting Company.

The Presidency, in a statement just released by the Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said all existing contracts for printing passports elsewhere would not be renewed upon their expiration.

It said the Mint would take over completely the responsibility of printing the passport and related documents. – Punch

– July 11, 2019 @ 17:09 GMT |

