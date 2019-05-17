VICE president, Yemi Osinbajo has reassured Nigerians that the federal government is committed to ensuring that all parts of the country are secured.

He also said that the fight against corruption was real, even as said that citizens must partner government to make progress.

Osinbajo, who spoke while Commissioning the Imo International Exhibition Centre, Owerri, on Friday, said that the FG was winning the war against insurgents.

He said, “I have gone around the state on several occasions to look at so many projects that the governor has done. As a matter of fact, on one occasion, we went to see one of the Universities that he had just completed. When I went round that University Complex, I realized that there is simply no other University that has the kind of physical facilities like that University has, at least in the history of Nigeria.

“I have always found him very strange. I must say so because he’s otherwise someone who is not quiet but decided to keep quiet about his achievements. I’ve not been able to understand that because anybody who knows him will not say he’s a quiet man.

“I want to say that he has done extremely well in this past eight years.”

The state governor, Rochas Okorocha, said that he was finishing strong, adding that he dedicated his two tenures as governor to offering selfless services to the people. – Punch

