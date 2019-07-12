VICE President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on his development initiatives, especially the road projects executed in the riverine communities.

Osinbajo gave the commendation at the inauguration of a 20.09 kilometres road projects in Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area.

The kilometres of road transverses Obotobo I and II; Sokebolu and Yokri Communities, all in Ogulagha Kingdom.

“I want to commend Gov. Okowa on this major achievements in the neighborhood and other several initiatives in this kingdom in particular.

“This kingdom has been a very peaceful kingdom, and a host to several oil and gas companies.

“I also thanked the Monarch, Capt. Joseph Timaya, who has been maintaining peace in this neighborhood.

“The king has shown true leadership in the way he has been conducting the affairs of this kingdom,” Osinbajo said.

Earlier, Okowa said he decided to construct the road to make life easier for the people in view of the sustainable peace in the kingdom.

He thanked the vice president for honouring his invitation to inaugurate the projects.

“We are glad to have you to inaugurate this road project.

“When we were trying to consolidate on the peace of the Niger Delta region, the vice president was on hand to help us talked to the people,” he said.

The vice president, thereafter proceeded to Okerenkoko in Warri South-West Local Government Area to inaugurate the Phase One and Phase Two of the Okerenkoko Township Road.(NAN)

– July 12, 2019 @ 19:25 GMT |

