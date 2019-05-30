SOME residents in Oyo State on Thursday reacted to the sacking of all council chairmen and the dissolution of their respective cabinets by the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, Gov. Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, evening gave the order in a release signed by his Chief of Staff, Mr Bisi Ilaka.

According to the statement , all council chairmen and Councillors are to vacate office and hand over to the most senior persons in their different council areas.

The statement also directed banks and financial institutions to suspend all financial transactions with all of the council areas with immediate effect.

Responding on the development, some residents who spoke to NAN said that the directive was in order and that the aggrieved chairmen and Councillors can seek redress in court if they feel offended.

A former member of Oyo State House, Mr Adetunji Adekunle, said the election that ushered in the dissolved council chairmen were illegal and was conducted against a court order.

“When you build on illegality, that is what you get and certain that the action of the governor is in order and if the sacked chairmen believe they have a case, they can approach the court,” he said.

Also speaking, a civil servant, who elected anonymity, hailed decision of the governor, expressing optimism that it was in the best interests of the state.

However, a another council worker who also pleaded anonymity, faulted the decision , saying it was against democratic rules and appear suspicious.

“Why is the governor in a hurry to dissolve a legally constituted institution, why did he want to start his administration on a controversial note?, he queried.

