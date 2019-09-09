THE Anambra State Chairman of the PDP, Ndubisi Nwobu, has commissioned the party office donated by Ike Oligbo and implored the party members to make good use of the office for grassroot mobilization for new members as the party prepares of 2021 gubernatorial election in the State.

Speaking at the occasion on Thursday, Sept. 05, at Nkpor Ward 2 office at Old Enugu road, Nwobu said it was another successful grassroot mobilization, which attracted the attention of passers-by, motorists and the whole neighbourhood.

He also welcomed members of Social Democratic Party, SDP led by Izundu Nmewu, Chuka OC Brown Chibuzor Nkeme who decamped from the party to join the PDP in Umuoji

After the commissioning ceremony, the party members moved to Ogidi for PDP Idemili North Stakeholders meeting.

In his welcome address, the PDP Chairman for Idemili North, Alex Iremeka, expressed his profound gratitude to the State Chairman for keeping to his promise to attend the meeting with his executive members.

Iremeka was full of appreciation to Ike Oligbo for sponsoring the meeting and to Stephen Ibegbu for providing the venue of the meeting and went ahead to recognize the great sons of Idemili North such as Dr Oiora Okonkwo (Ugegbe Igbo niine), Hon Osita Chidoka (Ike Obosi), Hon Obinna Chidoka, Hon Prince Ejinkonye, Dr A A Anagu (Pioneer Chairman of Idemili North PDP), Chief Barr Arinze Okaro (Ichie Egbu), Chief VOC Udah (Ichie Abosiugo), who have been carrying the burdens of the party on their shoulders.

In his speech, the state party Chairman, expressed his appreciation of all the party faithful in Idemili North, who have been working tirelessly for the growth and strenghtening of tbe party in the council area and even beyond.

A statement by Arinze Nweje, Chairman PDP, Umuoji Ward, said that

Nwobu implored all the stakeholders to ensure that they replicate the goodwill of Ike Oligbo (Ike Edeke) by ensuring that all the wards have functional party offices.

Ike Edeke, who was attending the party’s stakeholders meeting for the first time in Idemili North, expressed joy to be in the midst of the party members of Ndi Idemili.

He also made financial donation for the running of the party at both local government and ward levels and other party members made their own donations.

