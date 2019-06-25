THE Peoples Democratic Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently constitute his cabinet, warning that a delay may further affect the country’s economy.

The PDP also called on the President not to “run the country into recession again with his know-it-all attitude”.

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke with our correspondent on Monday, said it was disheartening that the President had yet to name his ministers more than three months after winning the presidential election.

Secondus alleged that the delay by the President in naming his ministers in 2015 contributed to plunging the country into recession.

He said, “We in the opposition believe vehemently that we won the presidential election. This is the reason we are contesting the outcome of the election at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

“However, having being declared the winner (of the February 23 polls), and also sworn in for a second term, the President ought to have realised his many mistakes of the past.

“By now the list of his ministers ought to have been submitted to the Senate for consideration. Nigerians should tell the President that he should not run the country into recession again.

“He did so when he assumed office in 2015. That time, he was behaving like a sole administrator, carrying on as if he was a military head of state.

“Economists and members of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria recently warned that the economy is still very fragile. The President should not crash it.

“Nigeria is blessed with talented individuals everywhere in the world. Recall how President Olusegun Obasanjo was able to bring different people together in his government. That action was what led to the debt forgiveness the nation got from the Paris Club.

“Obasanjo was also able to stabilise the economy. President Buhari should do the same by waking up. The country cannot continue to drift under his leadership.”

The PDP chief also called on those he termed “eminent leaders of thought,” to speak with Buhari before “the country capsizes under the leadership of President Buhari”. – Punch

– June 25, 2018 @ 10:07 GMT |

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)