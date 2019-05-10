THERE were concerns on Friday, May 9 in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bayelsa State, ahead of the November 2 governorship election following inability of party chiefs with governorship ambitions to publicly declare their intentions.

It was observed that nobody had made public declaration of interest to contest the PDP governorship ticket, a situation that had slowed political activities in the state.

Party sources said that though many heavyweights in the party were secretly discussing their ambitions, they could not muster the courage to make them public because they were waiting for the body language of Governor Seriake Dickson.

A socio-political group, the Bayelsa Good Governance Initiative, BGGI, confirmed the development in the PDP and said it had never happened before in any electoral season.

Ebi Justin, the convener of the group, said prior to the administration of Dickson, every electoral period in the state was characterized by rancour and in-fighting, which spilled over to the streets to destabilise the state.

“But the leadership of Governor Seriake Dickson has changed all that. It is not surprising that Bayelsa State is this calm and all aspirants are waiting for the governor to give directive and dictate the way forward for the party.

“Apart from some social media activities, there has not been real politicking and nobody has declared intentions yet. This shows that Dickson has introduced a new political culture in the state, which has changed the fortunes of Bayelsa.

“It was in Bayelsa that bombs were thrown at different parts of the capital city because of party crisis. Since Dickson came onboard, no politically-induced bomb or dynamite has exploded at any part of Bayelsa.

“In fact, all the PDP chiefs know who is in charge of the leadership of the party in Bayelsa. Dickson has managed all the issues in the PDP with uncommon deft and courage. Little wonder, all party members respect him and that is why they are all waiting for him to give directions to the PDP.”

Justin, however, called on the governor to dictate the next level for the PDP to propel commencement of political activities in the party.

He said prior to the last general elections, the atmosphere was the same in the party until the governor asked all party members with political aspirations to declare their intentions.

“We have followed his moves and seen the way he maneuvered the terrain and managed all interests to give the PDP victory in last elections. Dickson has the Midas touch and that is why we call him the generalsimo of PDP in Bayelsa.

“We are appealing to him, having observed the activities and programmes he had embarked upon to smoothen the way for the party’s victory in November, to open the floodgates of activities in the party by directing members to declare their interests,” he said.

– May 10, 2019 @ 17:05 GMT

