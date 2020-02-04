THE Plateau Government on Monday organised its Annual Prayer Day to intercede for the peace and progress of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer was held at the Government House Chapel, Jos.

It was organised in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau chapter, and the day was also celebrated to mark the creation day for the state.

In his remarks, the Chaplain of the chapel, Rev. Fr David Ajang, said that the theme of the prayers ‘His Grace’ was apt because of the importance of grace in the lives of Christians.

He said believers were living in perilous times saying, Plateau was experiencing distress from attacks on its communities where lives were lost, its citizens were in captivity by insurgents while some were killed.

In his remarks, the CAN chairman in Plateau, Rev. Dr Soja Bewarang, urged Christians to desist from spreading false information capable of causing harm in the state.

Bewarang said CAN was committed to supporting the government and traditional leaders in ensuring peace in the state, while praying for the lives lost during the recent attacks in Plateau and healing for the injured.

“I ask of three only things from us, to be just, humble and closely with God,”he said.

Speaking at the event, Gov Simon Lalong said that his administration would adopt community policing as a security measure, saying traditional leaders and youths would be trained and held responsible for security challenges in their communities.

“Training for community policing will be done according to the traditions of the people of Plateau, guided by the law already existing of Operation Rainbow,” he said

Lalong said that the prayer day, which was the 5th edition, was a solemn event to intercede for the state and the nation, on the many challenges it was undergoing

“We are determined to do our best in providing purposeful leadership that inspires confidence, support peaceful coexistence, delivers basic services and infrastructure to our people, as well as leave behind lasting legacies for generations to come,” he said

He said he was no longer going to accept the cliche ‘unknown gunmen’ in any attacks, saying criminals were not ghosts and must be fished out.

The governor said that his administration was working with the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure that lives and property were protected in the state, and those in captivity by insurgents and other criminal groups were released.

He urged believers to demonstrate love, compassion and tolerance which was in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ, while saying Christians should unite and pray for the peace of the state and the nation irrespective of denominations, tribe or political affiliations.

NAN reports that renditions where indigenous groups were presented and special prayers were conducted by clerics for the unity, protection and progress of the state.

Other prayers sessions were conducted for the salvation of youths against social vices and wisdom for Gov. Lalong for good governance.

