THE Plateau Ministry of Transportation said it had generated over N36.9 million as revenue between January and September, 2019.

Malam Mohammed Abubakar, the Commissioner in charge of the ministry, made this known in Jos on Monday.

Abubakar spoke when he led other management staff of the ministry to defend its 2020 budget before the state House of Assembly Standing Committee on Works and Transport.

According to him, the monies were generated from garage fee, towing fee, vehicle registration and road traffic violation, among others.

“We were expected to generate N299 million worth of revenue for the 2019 fiscal year.

“But we were able to generate over N36.9 million between January and September.

“This represents 12.3 per cent of the total projection,” he said.

The commissioner gave an assurance that the ministry would generate more funds for government in 2020.

He explained that by the time the state Road Traffic and Vehicle Inspection Agency comes on board, the ministry’s revenue profile would improve.

He, however, decried shortage of manpower, vehicles and funds, as factors inhibiting the ministry’s optimal performance.

“The number of staff we have in the ministry is grossly inadequate.

“We have 13 offices in the state and we have just 55 staff to man these offices.

“Over time, paucity of staff has affected our performance and so, we call on government to employ more hands for the ministry,” he said.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Amorudu Useni, urged the ministry to step up its game and generate substantial revenue for government.

Useni advised the ministry to block all leakages to ensure revenues generated did not end in private pockets.

“This ministry is key and government expects huge revenue from it.

“So, I advise that you step up, block all possible avenues where revenues can be diverted to enable a substantial amount gets into government coffers, ‘’ he said. (NAN)

– Dec. 10, 2019 @ 8:25 GMT

