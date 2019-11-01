AN executive council to steer the affairs of Yoruba World Congress (YWC), an umbrella body of all Yoruba socio-cultural, self-determination and advocacy groups in and beyond Nigeria, has been constituted.

Leading Yoruba academic and Convener of YWC, Emeritus Prof. Banji Akintoye, made the announcement at a “Policy and Strategy Session for Yoruba Future” in Lagos.

The emeritus professor of history said in a statement that the step had become imperative to hit the ground running and set machinery in motion towards the actualisation of a new Yoruba reality.

The erudite scholar an Second Republic Senator, promised to name a 16-man “Leaders Council” to further help him actualise his plans for a greater Yoruba people and culture.

Akintoye said that the session also ratified and adopted a 52-page constitution drafted to guide the day-to-day governing of YWC.

He named the Executive Director of Center for International Advanced Processional Studies, Prof. Anthony Kila, as the Secretary-General while a former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Daily Times, Chief Tola Adeniyi, was named the Communications Secretary.

Akintoye also announced Afenifere Chieftain, Dr Amos Akingba, as the Financial Secretary, while the Chairman of Space FM and Afro Space TV, Otunba Deji Osibogun, as the Organising Secretary.

A former Leader of Oodua People’s Congress, Evangelist Kunle Adesokan, is the Head of Security and Intelligence while a NADECO veteran, Otunba Shade Olukoya, was appointed the Welfare Secretary and Women Leader.

Dr Akin Adejuwon, a former Director General of National Troop of Nigeria, is the Coordinator of Youth Empowerment Initiatives while a civil society activist, Mr Victor Taiwo, was appointeded as the Director of Contacts and Mobilisation, among others.

Akintoye also announced the appointment of a five-man Strategy, Policy and Planning Committee and other officers of YWC to ensure that targeted objectives of the organisation were effectively achieved. (NAN)

